Meiko Satomura Match Announced For ICHIBAN Puroresu Igirisu Show

Meiko Satomura’s retirement tour will run through ICHIBAN Puroresu Igirisu. ICHIBAN announced on Friday that Satomura will team with Rayne Leverkusen against Millie McKenzie and Nina Samuels at their FINAL STING: The Last of Satomura show, as you can see below.

The event takes place on February 24th in Kingston Upon Thames. ICHIBAN wrote:

“FINAL STING: The Last of Satomura will be headlined by an All Star Tag Team Match to celebrate The Final Boss’ farewell to the UK. Sendai Girls’ World Champion MEIKO SATOMURA teams up with Hustle Wrestling Champion RAYNE LEVERKUSEN, to take on the first-ever Sendai Girls’ Grand Slam Champion MILLIE McKENZIE, and PROGRESS World Women’s Champion NINA SAMUELS Satomura has a history with every competitor in this match, which will make for a fierce and emotional final bout at PRZYM Kingston on 24th February. Tickets go on sale Monday 27th January 2025 at:

6:00am GMT 🇬🇧

3:00pm JST 🇯🇵 Join the waiting list to be notified when tickets go live at:

http://skiddle.com/g/ichiban/