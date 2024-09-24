wrestling / News
Meiko Satomura Returning to TJPW Next Month
September 24, 2024
Meiko Satomura is returning to TJPW for the first time in five years, as she will compete in a tag match there next month. Tokyo Joshi Pro announced on Tuesday that Satomura and Shoko Nakajima will take on Miu Watanabe and Miyu Yamashita at their October 6th show in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
This marks Satomura’s first match in TJPW since 2019. Satomura, who is signed to WWE, is set to retire in April of next year.
【本日の速報】
『ALL RISE '24』
❇️10月6日(日)後楽園ホール 11:30開始
⚜️スペシャル・タッグマッチ
渡辺未詩＆山下実優 vs 里村明衣子＆中島翔子
[IT'S OFFICIAL]
🇯🇵Sunday, October 6
KORAKUEN HALL, Tokyo
Miu Watanabe / Miyu Yamashita vs Meiko Satomura / Shoko Nakajima#tjpw pic.twitter.com/OoTinzqctp
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) September 22, 2024