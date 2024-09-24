Meiko Satomura Returning to TJPW Next Month

Meiko Satomura is returning to TJPW for the first time in five years, as she will compete in a tag match there next month. Tokyo Joshi Pro announced on Tuesday that Satomura and Shoko Nakajima will take on Miu Watanabe and Miyu Yamashita at their October 6th show in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

This marks Satomura’s first match in TJPW since 2019. Satomura, who is signed to WWE, is set to retire in April of next year.