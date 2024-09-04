Meiko Satomura, Sareee React To Giulia’s WWE Debut At NXT No Mercy

Giulia made her WWE debut at NXT No Mercy on Sunday and both Meiko Satomura and Sareee commented on the moment. The new NXT star confronted Roxanne Perez at Sunday’s show, and Tokyo Sports spoke with Satomura and Sareee (formerly Sarray in NXT) about the appearance. You can see the highlights below:

Satomura on Giulia’s debut: She was so cool! After all, if someone is good enough to make their peers fall in love with them, they’ll rise to the top. I want Giulia to beat the opponent I was unable to beat in the last time and wear that belt.”

Sareee on the debut: “I was deeply moved to see Giulia, who I fought in the same ring with until recently, crossing the ocean and exciting a large venue. I’m rooting for you. I’m sure you sometimes feel lonely because the training is tough. If you ever feel lonely, please contact me anytime.”