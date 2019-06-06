wrestling / News

Meiko Satomura Set For PROGRESS Women’s Title Match in September

June 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Meiko Satomura getting a shot at PROGRESS Women’s Championship in September. PROGRESS announced on Thursday that Satomura will competing for the championship on September 15th at PROGRESS Chapter 95.

Jordynne Grace is the current PROGRESS Women’s Champion.

