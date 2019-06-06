wrestling / News
Meiko Satomura Set For PROGRESS Women’s Title Match in September
June 5, 2019 | Posted by
– Meiko Satomura getting a shot at PROGRESS Women’s Championship in September. PROGRESS announced on Thursday that Satomura will competing for the championship on September 15th at PROGRESS Chapter 95.
Jordynne Grace is the current PROGRESS Women’s Champion.
.@satomurameiko challenges for the Women's Title!
15th Sept, @Yourallypally.
TICKETS: https://t.co/ApY6UIaaaU#ThisIsPROGRESS #Chapter95 #StillChasing pic.twitter.com/185T6Cmfzm
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) June 5, 2019
