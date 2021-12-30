Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport Title Match Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT UK

– NXT UK will be kicking off 2022 with a major title matchup. WWE has announced that Meiko Satomura will defend her NXT UK Women’s Championship on next week’s episode against the undefeated Blair Davenport. You can check out a new promo video on the upcoming matchup below.

The title match will air on the Thursday, January 6 episode of NXT UK on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.