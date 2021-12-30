wrestling / News
Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport Title Match Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT UK
December 30, 2021 | Posted by
– NXT UK will be kicking off 2022 with a major title matchup. WWE has announced that Meiko Satomura will defend her NXT UK Women’s Championship on next week’s episode against the undefeated Blair Davenport. You can check out a new promo video on the upcoming matchup below.
The title match will air on the Thursday, January 6 episode of NXT UK on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK@satomurameiko defends the @NXTUK #WomensTitle against the ferocious @BDavenportWWE! pic.twitter.com/PbSv18z857
— WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2021
