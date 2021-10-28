wrestling / News
Meiko Satomura vs. Jinny Title Match Set for Next Week, Tag Team Contenders Match on Nov. 11
– WWE has announced that Meiko Satomura will defend her NXT UK Women’s title against Jinny on next week’s NXT UK show. Also on today’s episode of NXT UK, WWE confirmed that there will be a Triple Threat Number One Contenders tag team match on the November 11 episode. The winning team will face Pretty Deadly for the NXT UK tag team titles.
The match will feature Symbiosis vs. Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith vs. Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz. You can see the match announcement below:
Who walks out with the #NXTUK #WomensTitle NEXT WEEK?@satomurameiko vs. @JinnyCouture pic.twitter.com/6wZN6n4yuR
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 28, 2021
Get ready for @satomurameiko vs. @JinnyCouture for the #NXTUK #WomensTitle NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/9K7B6q8Swn
— WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2021
In 2 weeks on #NXTUK
We've got a Triple Threat #1 Contender Tag Team Match
SYMBIOSIS vs. @AshtonSmith_WWE & @olivercarterGH vs. @DaveMastiff & @JackStarzzz pic.twitter.com/wiCXDavfNj
— WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2021
