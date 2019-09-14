wrestling / News

Various News: Meiko Satomura vs. Mercedes Martinez in December, Full Bloodsport 2 Press Conference Video

September 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Meiko Satomura Mae Young Classic

– Nick Mana has announced that former Mae Young Classic competitor Meiko Satomura will make her debut in Australia. She will face Mercedes Martinez at the IndyGurlz Australia event on December 7. You can check out that announcement below.

– Game Changer Wrestling has released the full press conference video for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 2. You can check it out below.

