Various News: Meiko Satomura vs. Mercedes Martinez in December, Full Bloodsport 2 Press Conference Video

– Nick Mana has announced that former Mae Young Classic competitor Meiko Satomura will make her debut in Australia. She will face Mercedes Martinez at the IndyGurlz Australia event on December 7. You can check out that announcement below.

@WWE 2019 Mae Young Classic there were many amazing females in that tournament. One match that stood out was former IndyGurlz Champion @RealMMartinez vs Japan's @satomurameiko. On Dec 7th we are proud to announce Meiko Satomura makes her Australian debut @IndyGurlzAu pic.twitter.com/W7Yu99Fbeq — Nick Mana (@ManaPW) September 14, 2019

– Game Changer Wrestling has released the full press conference video for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 2. You can check it out below.