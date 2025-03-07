wrestling / News

Meiko Satomura Set To Face Minoru Suzuki Next Month

March 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Meiko Satomura Minoru Suzuki Image Credit: Sendai Girls

Sendai Girls has announced that Meiko Satomura will battle Minoru Suzuki at an event on April 3, part of Satomura’s retirement tour. The two have teamed together in the past, in 2011 and then at Sendai Girls Joshi Puroresu Big Show 2021.

