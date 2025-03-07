wrestling / News
Meiko Satomura Set To Face Minoru Suzuki Next Month
March 7, 2025 | Posted by
Sendai Girls has announced that Meiko Satomura will battle Minoru Suzuki at an event on April 3, part of Satomura’s retirement tour. The two have teamed together in the past, in 2011 and then at Sendai Girls Joshi Puroresu Big Show 2021.
【#仙女 電撃決定】
🎟️4.3（木）新宿FACE 前売発売中
┗https://t.co/T6MGz2vBvU#SENJO pic.twitter.com/5uugRRmvPS
— センダイガ－ルズプロレスリング-SENDAI GIRLS PROWRESTLING- (@senjo2006) March 7, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Next WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction
- Guinness World Records Acknowledges John Cena’s Heel Turn With Unlikely Record
- John Cena Shares Message Following Attack on Cody Rhodes: ‘Evaluate It and Don’t Take It Personal’
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince