Meiko Satomura & Yoshiki Inamura Join Giulia for Photo Shoot at the WWE Performance Center

March 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Giula WWE NXT Vengeance Day Image Credit: WWE

– The WWE NXT X account released a video earlier today, showing Meiko Satomura and Yoshiki Inamura joining Giulia for a photo shoot at the WWE Performance Center. You can view that clip below:

