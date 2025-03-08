wrestling / News
Meiko Satomura & Yoshiki Inamura Join Giulia for Photo Shoot at the WWE Performance Center
March 8, 2025 | Posted by
– The WWE NXT X account released a video earlier today, showing Meiko Satomura and Yoshiki Inamura joining Giulia for a photo shoot at the WWE Performance Center. You can view that clip below:
You never know who you'll see at the WWE PC! 👀 📸 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/K8PpwBummE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 8, 2025
