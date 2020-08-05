Melina Pays Tribute to Her Late Father

– Earlier this week, former WWE Superstar Melina announced the passing of her father, Prisciliano Perez II. She later shared a message paying tribute to her father on her Instagram account, which you can see below, along with a vlog where she talks about her father.

My father will forever be the best man and the best human being I have ever known in my life. He is my everything for all eternity. My features, my loving heart, my passion for life, my humor, my values, my strength, my determination, my kindness, my name… everything I am and have is because of my father.

My heart hurts so much. I want to fall apart & drown in my tears because my hero, my strength, and my protector is no longer on this earth. He is in my heart reminding me that I am capable of anything I put my mind to, reminding me to be compassionate, brave, happy, grateful & strong.

My father was very loving, giving, smart, strong and loyal. He could make anything happen. When things would go wrong he’d find a solution. If someone was hurting he would make it all better. He cared about everyone around him. And he made so many people laugh. He put smiles on faces and loved being social. He was the absolute best of the best. And I was lucky to have him as my dad.

Daddy, I hate this & this hurts so badly that I physically hurt. We miss you. Please know I’ll do everything I can to be strong for you. I will live every second knowing I am loved by you and I will do everything I can till my final breathe to make you proud.

RIP Prisciliano Perez II 7/28/55-8/01/2020