WWE News: Melina Praises New Generation of WWE Women, Christian Teases 24/7 Title Chase Tonight

– Melina and Christian appeared in backstage videos before Raw hyping tonight’s Raw Reunion episode. You can see the videos below from the two.

Melina said that she’s excited to be back and was crying about it all day. She said it’s great to see everyone and, when asked about the current crop of WWE’s female roster, put them over as beautiful, geniune people and great human beings:

Meanwhile, Christian suggested that he may be going for the 24/7 Championship tonight and said he’d seen some familiar faces, some of whom aren’t too pleased at comments he’s made on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness: