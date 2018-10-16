Melina Recalls Getting Yelled At After 2009 WWE PPV Match With Michelle McCool

Melina recently did an interview with Ring The Belle (via Wrestling Inc), and recalled getting yelled at following a 2009 PPV match with Michelle McCool…

On Getting Yelled At After 2009 WWE PPV Match With Michelle McCool: “Everybody keeps asking me, ‘did you really get in trouble?’ Yeah, we did! I think we were yelled at for it,’ said Melina. “And we were so proud. What we did is put everything together and we didn’t tell people what we were going to do because we know that we just wanted to make it something incredible. So I’m really proud of that moment.”

On Representing The Latin Community & Winning the Eddie Guerrero Invitational: “The sad part is, even though it seems like I should be really excited about this, and I really kept it together for this match, but all I did the whole entire day was cry because of Eddie Guerrero’s passing. And to be able to keep my cool, to be able to keep in character and play this part was really hard for me. It was really awful to think ‘OK, I have to pretend everything is OK,’ even though one of the people that I looked up to so much is now dead. That means a lot to me to be able to have us both represent the Latin community. And to be able to represent the way he did, to me that means so much. Especially for what he meant to me. So it’s just a big deal and it means a lot.”