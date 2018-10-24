wrestling / News
WWE News: Melina Reflects On Working With Mickie James, Zelina Vega Warns The Women At WWE Evolution, The IIconics Appear on UpUpDownDown
– Melina replied to a tweet, remembering the semifinals match between her and Mickie James in the Women’s Title tournament that took place in 2006 after Trish Stratus vacated the belt…
The memories! I love you and am proud of you @MickieJames. It was always incredible to work with you. We have great chemistry together. At the end of this match, Mickie, you totally got my pose wrong. 😜 #NoOnesPerfect 😉 #YouKnowILoveYou 💋 https://t.co/xcSUR3bpd0
— MELINA (@RealMelina) October 24, 2018
– Zelina Vega posted the following warning after last night’s WWE Smackdown…
AND in MY home state of
N E W Y O R K?!
HaHa.. Good luck ladies 😉 #WWEEvoltuion @WWE pic.twitter.com/BZMCz1Rghy
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) October 24, 2018
– Here are the IIconics on UpUpDownDown…