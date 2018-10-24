Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Melina Reflects On Working With Mickie James, Zelina Vega Warns The Women At WWE Evolution, The IIconics Appear on UpUpDownDown

October 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Melina WWE

– Melina replied to a tweet, remembering the semifinals match between her and Mickie James in the Women’s Title tournament that took place in 2006 after Trish Stratus vacated the belt…

– Zelina Vega posted the following warning after last night’s WWE Smackdown…

– Here are the IIconics on UpUpDownDown…

article topics :

IIconics, Melina, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Zelina Vega, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading