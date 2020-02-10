Melina Reveals Who Called Her About WWE Return Last Year

In an interview with Fightful, Melina spoke about returning to WWE last year for RAW Reunion and who called her about coming back. Here are highlights:

On who contacted her about returning: “Mark Carrano (made the call). That was really great to me. It was really good for my soul. I loved it. I loved reconnecting with everybody and seeing how everybody’s doing. I kinda forget that it’s been so long. Oh, my goodness, it’s been 8 or 9 years. To be able to see everybody again, and everybody has got family and gotten older. I was like, “Aw, man. I missed you guys.” So, it was very therapeutic for me.”

On if anything was different: “Maybe its just that it’s different people. I could tell that for the reunion the people who came back, we were all more bubbly. But probably because we don’t work there all the time, so everybody’s just happy [agreeing]. But, it was just the different energy wise. We were more chipper, and they were more serious.”

On nearly getting on Tough Enough: “I totally remember just going from room to room and different things to do when it comes to filling out your application; and then another room, then you have to get interviewed; and then another room for your physical, and then another room to talk to everybody; and a waiting room. There’s just so many places to go and there’s just so much to the process just to get that first initial shot to be seen. And that’s not even getting to the first episode.”

On if her Tough Enough attempt got her signed: “It didn’t hurt. But, the thing is, it’s just the persevering. Okay, I got seen. Al [Snow] saw me, but then at the same time it’s continuing to go to every single workout and try out that I could. I would drive every chance I got and then if WWE was around I would make a phone call or e-mail and see if I could get in there. So, for me it was not only that, I was very diligent about making sure I was being seen as often as possible.”