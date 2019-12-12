Melina Says Her WWE Return At RAW Reunion Was Therapeutic

Post Wrestling has sent us highlights from their interview with former WWE Superstar Melina, who said that her appearance at WWE RAW Reunion earlier this year was therapeutic and gave her closure. Here are highlights:

On getting closure by returning to WWE for RAW Reunion:Melina on being a part of NWA Powerrr: “Oh my goodness! I’m so glad we’re talking about this. Okay, it was so freaking amazing. So I went the day before [I debuted on the show], because I wanted to see what NWA was all about. I needed to witness this, and I’m watching — I actually watched from behind everybody, and I saw the audience, I saw it from above the studio and then I also went backstage and saw it from the TV. I watched every episode, I see every person’s reaction and everything. The energy and the fans are so freaking amazing. I was really skeptical. I was thinking, ‘It’s small. Will people get really into it? Are they gonna be one of those crowds where it’s kinda like they just watch and they don’t cheer?’ No, they were so energetic. They loved everybody there, and I love to see… during my era, I loved seeing Ken Anderson. I love Colt Cabana and there was so many people where I was like, ‘God, I haven’t seen you guys in such a long time, like personally, and to see you and work with you, that just made my heart love wrestling all over again’, because you want to see these personalities. They’re not done. Just because they’re a little bit older and they’re not in the WWE, doesn’t mean that they’re done. No, they’ve only just begun.”

On if she prefers smaller venues over larger venues: “I actually do [prefer the intimate settings]. People were tripping out because they thought… I feel like sometimes when you’re in a large venue like that, like WWE style, you might as well just watch it at home sometimes because you end up watching the titantron or the big screens and everybody’s too small and you can’t really see anything, but at least you get the feeling of interacting with the fans who love what you love and love the characters that you love. When it comes to a place like NWA, you are right there with the wrestlers. You get to see everything, you get to hear everything. You get to interact with fans, they interact with you and it’s just amazing, and it’s not like an indie show either. It’s unique.”