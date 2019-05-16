Melissa Santos Recently Had Surgery For Torn ACL

It seems Brian Cage wasn’t the only one in his family with injury problems. We reported earlier this month that Cage suffered a back injury at Impact Wrestling Rebellion, which included inflammation, bruising and a possible minor fracture.

Cage’s fiance Melissa Santos tore her ACL while training to wrestle a few months ago, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. She recently had surgery to repair the issue. The surgery led to Santos and Cage moving the planned date for their wedding.

Cage, meanwhile, recently returned to action this past Sunday for Warrior Wrestling in Chicago. He won a Warrior Wrestling title defense in a three-way cage match with Wardlow and Austin Aries.