Melvin ‘Burrhead Jones’ Nelson Dies at Age 80

According to PWinsider.com, Melvin “Burrhead Jones” Nelson, passed away yesterday at the age of 80. Nelson had been dealing with a number of health issues, including blindness due to glaucoma in both eyes and arthritis issues with his legs that left him bed-ridden at a medical facility. During his career, he worked several territories, including the WWWF, including Mid-Atlantic, the CWA and Gulf Sport Wrestling in Tennesee, Georgia Championship Wrestling and Championship Wrestling from Florida.

Nelson spent a lot of time working in the south, and due to racial segregation at the time, he could only wrestle other African-American talents in some area because laws prohibited him from wrestling whites. Nelson would sometimes be relegated to refereeing when promoters did not have an opponent for him; many times, Nelson couldn’t even eat at the motels he was staying at.

While he officially retired in 1987, he occasionally wrestled after that. In 2006 he moved back to New York City in order to spend time with his children. Once he became hospitalized, his biggest complaint was that he couldn’t listen to pro wrestling because his hospital room wasn’t wired for cable television.

On behalf of 411 I would like to extend my condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Nelson.