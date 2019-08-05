wrestling / News
Memorial Service For Harley Race Set For Sunday
August 5, 2019 | Posted by
After he passed away last week, a memorial service has already been set for former NWA champion and WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. The service will be held on August 11 at 3 PM in Troy, Missouri. The event will be open to the public.
MANY people have been asking about memorial services for @8XNWAChampion. There will be a memorial service for the public to attend on Sunday, August 11th at 3:00 PM. It will take place at the Race Wrestling Arena in Troy, MO. Everyone is welcome to attend as we honor him that day pic.twitter.com/mfOSlG68ac
— World League WLW (@worldleaguewlw) August 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Trevor Murdoch on How Vince McMahon Helped Take Care of Harley Race Before He Passed
- Hulk Hogan Claims Bob Backlund Nearly Prevented His First World Title Win Over Iron Sheik in 1984, Tried to Talk McMahons Out of Decision
- Jim Ross Confirms Paul Heyman Was Almost A WWF Commentator In 1997, Reveals ECW Match Was Discussed For Summerslam That Year
- Jim Ross On the Tension Backstage After Owen Hart Dropped Steve Austin On His Head in 1997, Owen Feeling Embarrassed