Memphis Heat Executive Producer Ron Hill Passes Away

Ron Hill, an executive producer of the Memphis Wrestling documentary Memphis Heat, has passed away. The documentary’s official Facebook page announced the sad news on Wednesday that Hill, who wrote the book Sputnik, Masked Men, and Midgets: The Early Days of Memphis Wrestling that the documentary was based on, passed.

The announcement reads as follows:

We share the sad news that our collaborator for the past 20+ years–author, historian, and music lover–Ron Hall has passed away peacefully with his family there. Ron wrote the book Sputnik, Masked Men, and Midgets: The Early Days of Memphis Wrestling which was the book Memphis Heat: The True Story of Memphis Wrasslin’ was based on and which Ron also Executive Produced.

Ron was a savant in shining a light on what it meant to grow up smack in the middle of the post-war pop culture explosion in one of the most influential pop culture, music, and professional wrestling cities in the world. Ron’s three books, two cd compilations, documentary film, and Memphis music calendar solidified him into being one of the craziest chroniclers/fellow fanatic travelers of all that is wacky in Memphis’ creative cauldron of the ‘50s/’60s/’70s/’80s.

Ron was more than a collaborator. He was a friend and a dogged lover of history who could not sleep until he found the deeply hidden answers to his perpetual inquiries. His work will live long beyond his time on earth. We appreciate him! We thank him for his service! Rock on, Ron Hall! We heartily encourage everyone to play some Breakers in his memory.

In addition to Memphis Heat: The True Story of Memphis Wrasslin’, Ron’s body of work includes Playing for a Piece of the Door: A History of Memphis Garage & Frat Bands, 1960-1975 (along with 2 incredible cd compilations!); The Memphis Garage Rock Yearbook; 2006 Memphis Music Calendar; Sputnik, Masked Men, & Midgets: The Early Days of Memphis Wrestling; Memphis Rocks: A Concert History 1955-1985.

Funeral Arrangements:

Visitation will be held Monday, March 11, 2024, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church 1425 E Shelby Dr Memphis, Tennessee, followed by Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to Mother Cabrini Circle at St. Paul Catholic Church.