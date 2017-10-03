Memphis Legend Lance Russell Passes Away

– According to his family, Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell has passed away at the age of 91. Russell suffered a broken hip over the weekend, the same weekend his daughter passed away from cancer. On behalf of 411, I would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Russell…

Hey All, wanted to share the sad news that dad passed away this morning. You all have been a blessing in this difficult time. Thank You!!! — Lance Russell (@MemphisLance) October 3, 2017