wrestling / News

Memphis Legend Lance Russell Passes Away

October 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Lance Russell

– According to his family, Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell has passed away at the age of 91. Russell suffered a broken hip over the weekend, the same weekend his daughter passed away from cancer. On behalf of 411, I would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Russell…

