Memphis Wrestling (1.1.1983) Review  

-Jumping ahead one month in the chronology, so apologies for skipping the 21 title changes that happened in the territory during that time.

-Originally aired January 1, 1983.

-Your hosts are Lance Russell & Dave Brown.

-We go to highlights of Nick Bockwinkel putting the AWA World Title on the line against Jerry Lawler in the Mid-South Coliseum, set to “Winning” by Santana. Dave and Lance set this one up by pretty much saying that King won the title. Jerry, wearing white tights, locks up with Nick in blue tights. After a hard punch, both men are suddenly wearing black tights. Lawler gets a near fall, at which point we’re back to the white tights and the blue tights. Lawler dominates with fist drops so hard that suddenly his tights are blue and Bockwinkel’s tights are white. Lawler takes a table bump while wearing black tights….okay, if you just want a montage of Lawler/Bockwinkel matches, it’s fine, but set it up that way. Why dick around at the start and tell us these are clips of one match?

-So the closing shot is Jerry holding the AWA Heavyweight Title belt in the air as the babyfaces surround him. I KNOW something’s up here, so time out for a Wikipedia check, and YEP, this is an extremely delayed Dusty finish.

-Jerry Lawler cuts a gracious promo talking about how busy he is now and how life-altering it is for him to be the champion. He actually takes a moment to pay tribute to his late manager Sam Bass, who was so over as a heel that the ring announcer’s announcement that he was killed in a car accident earlier in the day apparently got the biggest pop in the history of the territory.

-Jim Cornette is now co-managing Adrian Street. Miss Linda gives Street a manicure while he sits there silently and wearing a rainbow wig. Interesting thing here is that Cornette is mindful of the clock for this promo and he has a lot to say, so we get an early glimpse of the motormouth act (although that didn’t really become a full-fledged thing for him until his WCCW run).



SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE vs. THE INVADER

-Dundee wins in a 1:20 after a match so action-packed that the guy who recorded this episode kept the pause button on for the entire length of the match.

-Off to Mid-South Coliseum; Terry Taylor & Bill Dundee are battling Apocalypse & Adrian Street. It turns into a melee and Jim Cornette tries to start trouble, so Dundee kicks his ass while Linda uses her boot to knock out Terry Taylor, but Linda takes long getting the referee’s attention while he’s dealing with Dundee & Cornette that by the time he gets over there, Taylor as revived and he rolls up Apocalypse for a surprise win. Heels assemble every possible weapon after the bell and destroy Taylor & Dundee.

EXPIRATION OF TIME: SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE, KING COBRA, & JACQUES ROUGEAU vs. APOCALYPSE, JESSE BARR, & ADRIAN STREET (with Jim Cornette & Miss Linda)

-We have about half an hour left in the show!

-Fall one: Jacques starts with Barr and they circle the ring slowly and apply holds with caution, so I guess that’s how we’ll fill that half-hour. Rougeau dropkicks Barr and dropkicks him again. Everybody tags and Apocalypse gets his arm worked over by Dundee and Cobra. The seconds attempt some chicanery and the faces rush out to the floor to chase them off. Barr tags back in and throws kicks at Cobra. He tries for a piledriver, but Cobra sweeps his legs and then rolls him up in one fell swoop to get a sudden three-count.

-Fall two: Cobra and Barr do some mat work. They lock up and Barr smartly backs him into a corner so Cobra can get triple-teamed. Apocalypse locks on a standing front facelock. Dundee just reaches in, grabs Apocalypse by his pants, and yanks him toward the ropes so Cobra can tag out, and the referee allows that. I feel like Gorilla would go off on some kind of tangent about that.

-Dundee applies a Boston crab, but Barr attacks from behind and then tags in to take over. Adrian finally enters the ring but gets overwhelmed by flurry of 3rd grade slapfight maneuvers by Dundee.

-Rougeau battles Apocalypse in the ring while the referee tries to head off a melee among the other four guys on the floor. Rougeau sunset flips Apocalypse for a two-count. Apocalypse has a GREAT look but he has one weird quirk, which is his mouth is ALWAYS wide open. Not a little bit, it’s like he’s perpetually at the dentist, totally unhinging the jaw, open-mouth for the whole match.

-Rougeau dropkicks Apocalypse down and hits the double kneelift. Jesse Barr tags back in and gets caught in an abdominal stretch. Heels break the hold, which leads to a chase scene on the floor. Brawls are happening in and out of the ring, referee’s lost control of this one.

-Referee actually manages to restore order without restoring to the weird WWF cop-out where both sides would win and lose a fall at the same time somehow. Cobra tries to roll up Barr but Barr holds the ropes to block him, then drops an elbow for three to tie the match. And wouldn’t you know it, there’s no time left to break the tie.