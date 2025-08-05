Memphis Wrestling (1.15.1983) Review  

-Originally aired January 15, 1983.

-Your hosts are Lance Russell and Dave Brown. We have an UPDATE on the AWA World Title situation coming up this week….

SHEEPHERDERS vs. IRA REESE & KEN RAPER

-Luke Williams pounds at Reese. I hope somebody heelishly goes for a low blow during this match because I have a “Reese’s Pieces” pun all locked and loaded and ready to go.

-Jonathan Boyd snaps Reese’s neck. Luke elbows him down, and the Herders double team him in the corner. Reese reverses an Irish whip and hot-ish tags Raper, but Raper runs into a battering ram, and the kneedrop finishes.

-A Fabulous Ones music video, as CWA continues loading eggs into this basket.

-Jimmy Hart struts out with Sweet Brown Sugar and Bobby Eaton. Jimmy is all smiles, wearing the Mid-America Title that Bobby Eaton won for him. He politely notes that Sweet Brown Sugar messed something up last week and left “just a little bit of a rain cloud on things” but other than that, it’s been a great week for the First Family. Sugar taps Jimmy on the elbow repeatedly, trying to speak in his own defense, but Jimmy won’t let him talk and just wants to reiterate that he loves Bobby Eaton. We learn that the specific issue here is that Sweet Brown Sugar had a Southern Heavyweight Title shot against Terry Taylor, and Sugar blew it.

-Tempers start to flare, and Eaton & Sugar get into a shoving match. Jimmy breaks it up and decides that Sugar started it, so he gives Sugar a good hard slap to knock some sense into him…and it seems to work because Sugar just silently walks away.

-So we go to the Mid-South Coliseum in a return match for the AWA Title, as Jerry Lawler and Nick Bockwinkel have to settle this thing once and for all. Acting as Bockwinkel’s manager tonight is Jimmy Hart, and like on TV last week, Jimmy’s head is totally covered (wrapped in bandages and attributing that to suffering burns in an angle we missed) and he’s just sitting perfectly still and silently for the whole match. And just to add a layer to this, Bill Dundee is sitting next to Hart to prevent any interference.

-Lawler and Bockwinkel connect with simultaneous right hands at the ten-minute mark to knock each other out. Jimmy Hart gets on the apron to jaw with the referee and Bill Dundee is right there with him to try to get him off the apron. So with the referee and both cornermen distracted, Lawler revives first and goes for the pin with no one to count it. Lawler knocks Jimmy Hart off the apron and tries for the pin again, but a fan comes out of the crowd and jumps on the apron on the opposite side…and the fan who comes out of the crowd is THE REAL Jimmy Hart! Lawler goes after him, but he’s so surprised that he’s lost his concentration, and Bockwinkel rolls him up for three to take the AWA Title once and for all. Jimmy Hart runs over and celebrates with “Jimmy Hart” and gleefully unwraps the bandages from his head, and it turns out that the fake Jimmy Hart that we’ve been seeing for the past few weeks is ANDY KAUFMAN! He’s back, and Lawler is pisssssssssssssed!

-A completely disgusted Lance interviews Andy in the locker room after the match, and Andy demands that Lance address him as “TV star Andy Kaufman.” Andy had to wear a neck brace for five months, and he’s not going to rest until he’s found his own wrestler who will put Lawler in the hospital, putting up a $5,000 bounty.

SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE & TERRY TAYLOR vs. BEAUTIFUL BOBBY EATON (Mid-America Champion) & SWEET BROWN SUGAR (with Jimmy Hart)

-Well, you know damn well there’s going to be more to this segment than a wrestling match.

-Dundee hiptosses Sugar for a quick one-count. Taylor tags in and Sugar doesn’t fare any better with him before tagging Eaton in. Taylor dominates Eaton too, and Jimmy seems really frustrated with his team this week. Dundee tags in, dropkicking Eaton and splashing him, but Sugar breaks the pin, then tags back in.

-Taylor heads back in and some dirty double teaming turns the tide for the First Family. Backbreaker by Sugar gets the two-count. Rear chinlock by Sugar. Eaton comes in and they decide to put Taylor away, but their attempted double-team goes wrong, and Sugar accidentally wipes out his partner with a missile dropkick, and Taylor gets the pin. As expected, we have a post-match shoving match, and Jimmy definitely takes Bobby Eaton’s side (which…he should; this is weird, they’re turning Sugar face but the loss was completely his fault). Jimmy just keeps berating Sugar, and berating him and berating him, until Sugar, looking completely defeated, just gives up and leaves.

-We’re back from commercial, but Bobby Eaton and Jimmy Hart are still out there, and Jimmy’s just been thinking about things, and you know what? He’s giving Sweet Brown Sugar 45 seconds to get his ass out here to settle things. Sugar doesn’t respond, so Jimmy declares that he’s out of the First Family, AND Jimmy is taking back the “Sweet Brown Sugar” name because that was his idea; he’s back to being Koko Ware!

-Jerry Lawler comes to ringside. If the AWA President is going to indulge Nick Bockwinkel by reviewing tape every time Nick loses, then you’re damn right that Jerry Lawler is going to drag this out and make him rewatch that match from last week. And he wants Jimmy Hart to get Sabu out here right now so he can get some satisfaction from beating one of Hart’s men.

-So Jimmy Hart and Sabu oblige him and come out, but first they mosey over to the commentary table to cut a pre-match promo, like you do. It turns out Lawler is in no mood for waiting, so he just picks up a chair and fastballs it right into Sabu’s back in a GREAT visual, then rams Sabu repeatedly into the commentary table. Sabu just was not expecting any of this from Lawler, so he can’t get his bearings or even take a breath, and Lawler just continues beating the shit out of Sabu. Bobby Eaton tries to rescue him, but don’t underestimate HOW pissed Lawler is about this, because Bobby Eaton ends up eating a chair too. Lawler strangles Sabu for a bit before heading back out and kicking Eaton’s ass again. Sabu takes off his studded collar and uses it as a weapon, which finally stops the beating, and Jimmy, Eaton, and Sabu all gang up on Lawler. Bobby Fulton tries to help but he gets laid out. But then Sweet Brown…er, Koko Ware comes to the rescue, and he holds off Bobby Eaton long enough that Lawler is able to steal Sabu’s studded collar and wrap it around his fist to make it a set of knucks, and Lawler & Koko clear the ring together.

EXPIRATION OF TIME: ADRIAN STREET & JESSE BARR (with Miss Linda & Jim Cornette) vs. KING COBRA & BOBBY FULTON

-Adrian gets Fulton in a toehold, then drives forearms into him. Barr goes to the bearhug, but somebody in the studio audience has watched the WWF and tells Fulton to hit his ears, so the hold’s broken and Cobra tags in and cleans house. With everyone sufficiently beaten up, Barr tags back in, but Jim Cornette trips him and Barr gets the three-count right away.