Memphis Wrestling (1.22.1983) Review  

-Originally aired January 22, 1983.

-Your hosts are Lance Russell & Dave Brown.

-It’s a day ending in Y, so here’s a Fabulous Ones music video!



THE FABULOUS ONES vs. THE INVADER & PAT HUTCHINSON

-Stan Lane snapmares Invader down and applies an armbar. Crowd reaction is funny because they don’t really react to any actual wrestling, but they go nuts every time the Fabulous Ones do anything cute between spots. Hutchinson tags and they work the butt, which is pretty uncommon psychology for a wrestling match.

-Lane gets worked over a little in the corner before coming back to life with his educated feet. Big clothesline gets a Fabulous victory.

-Jimmy Hart cuts a GREAT promo for the Louisville Gardens house show, calling out the building promoter by name for complaining about how out-of-hand his men’s match got and recapping the nastiest highlights, and promising even more insanity in the rematch. It’s just a 101-level must-watch interview for making the viewer feel sorry that they missed the last show and getting them in a mood to make sure they don’t miss the next one.

-We recap Sweet Brown Sugar’s falling-out with Bobby Eaton and Jimmy Hart, and we reiterate that he’s going back to his old name, Koko Ware.



BOBBY EATON & SABU (with Jimmy Hart) vs. AARON HOLT & MCCOY

-Dave Brown apparently got Gordon Solie’s notes for this match because he doesn’t even announce McCoy’s first name for the introductions.

-Eaton chokes and Sabu adds cheap shots from the apron. Sabu slams Hutchinson down, then kneels across him so he can’t move as Sabu splashes him. That actually could have been a cool finisher, but McCoy tags in as Lance finally announces him as Willie McCoy. Double chop and a legdrop by Sabu finishes things. So I guess he’s more like Won’tee McCoy after that performance!



KOKO WARE & JERRY “The King” LAWLER vs. MASKED MARAUDERS

-King starts with #1 and shoves him on his ass, with the Marauders complaining that Lawler keeps grabbing the mask for leverage. Attempted double-team goes wrong, with one Marauder knocking the other to the concrete. Koko tags in and throws a phenomenal dropkick, with a few people going “Ooooooh” like they’re watching fireworks. Faces take out the Marauders with stereo dropkicks and the referee counts three for both of them.



ADRIAN STREET & APOCALYPSE (with Miss Linda & Jim Cornette) vs. KING COBRA & IRA REESE

-Heels gang up on Cobra in the corner. Cornette is workshopping a different look here, wearing a satin baseball jacket instead of his usual suit. The suit was a better call, it conveyed “spoiled mama’s boy” much more.

-Apocalypse applies a Boston crab. Cobra powers out in a way that you don’t usually see in a squash match. Reese tags in and gets chopped around. Double slam, double elbow, and a suplex by Adrian gets a one-count. Apocalypse does….something…and Adrian Street gets the pin. Apocalypse is a GREAT gimmick but I think they cast the wrong guy for it.

EXPIRATION OF TIME: TERRY TAYLOR & SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE vs. JESSE BARR & THE ANGEL

-FALL ONE: Jesse & Terry trade full nelsons. Barr stupidly props his feet on the top rope to force a break, so Taylor just lets go and Barr splats on the mat. Dundee works the arm over. Angel tags in, gets nowhere fast, and tags back out. Dundee hammers at Jesse for a two-count, so Jesse retreats and Angel decides to try again. And what do you know, the second time around works out for him and soon Terry Taylor is in trouble. Barr tags back in and works the arm. Taylor fights back and we get the usual pier-sixer, but the heels actually successfully manage to Irish whip the two faces into each other in an absolutely history-making spot.

-Backdrop by Angel, and a big elbow gets two. We end up with all four guys in the ring and the heels try the Irish whip spot again, but the faces learned something from the first attempt, so Dundee baseball-slides underneath Taylor, who gets the pin with a bodypress. Technically sound stuff.