Memphis Wrestling (1.8.1983) Review  

-Looking forward to 1983 in this territory only because all of a sudden the picture quality for the surviving video is excellent compared to what I’ve been watching.

-Originally aired January 8, 1983.

-Your hosts are Lance Russell and Dave Brown. By the time you’re reading this, the death of Wink Martindale will be old news, but I had a few chances to work with him late in his life, and finally one day, I realized that as a game show fan and a wrestling fan, I couldn’t let this chance pass me by–I asked Wink about Lance Russell, because I knew they had worked at the same radio station at one point. Wink spoke really warmly of Lance and mentioned that they usually met up for dinner whenever Wink went back to his home state. So there’s your fun fact, Lance Russell and Wink Martindale were old pals.



SHEEPHERDERS vs. IRA REESE & BOBBY FULTON

-The more I think about it, the more I’m amazed that the Sheepherders gimmick, building on absolutely non-existent tensions between the U.S. and New Zealand, somehow was NOT a Vince McMahon idea. I mean…it’s New Zealand, why the hell were we booing New Zealand all these years?! They have a national wizard!

-Fulton gets worked over in the corner and kneedropped by Luke Williams. Audience actually gets a chant started for the jobber, perhaps an early indicator that there might be something to the notion of promoting Bobby as a heartthrob.

-Reese tags in and takes a kneelift. Boyd rips away at his face, then Luke heads back in and drives a knee into him. Battering ram and a kneedrop finish this one with ease for the Sheepherders.

-We get a Fabulous Ones music video with them absolutely dominating a growing list of heel foils. Apparently, the long, LONG-term plan was for the Fabulous Ones to turn heel but that went out the window when they got over beyond what anybody was expecting.

-We follow that with an encore presentation of that weird Jerry Lawler music video where it’s clearly multiple matches with Nick Bockwinkel but we’re pretending it’s the same match.



JERRY “The King” LAWLER vs. THE INVADER

-So as usual with the masked wrestlers in this territory, it’s just some guy going by the name of a better known masked guy. Most interesting part here is that Jerry Lawler is suddenly not the AWA Champion anymore; he doesn’t have the belt, he’s not introduced as the champion, but we’re not calling attention to that. He just was the champion and now he’s somehow not.

-Lawler biels Invader and surprises him with a toehold, and Lawler does a pretty funny show of raising his arm to demonstrate that he’s not even using his hands to keep the hold locked on. Invader rakes Lawler’s eyes and starts throwing punches at Lawler’s throat, but Lawler takes him down with a right and finishes him quickly with a fist drop from the second rope. It’s nice to see an Invader who doesn’t get away with murder, for once.

-Lance cues up a video of Lawler’s AWA World Title win, and in fact, it’s a ridiculously tainted win for Lawler because they go further than “a foot on the ropes” and Bockwinkel actually has both of his knees hanging over the ropes when Lawler gets the pin, so that’s some seriously negligent refereeing. Bockwinkel goes to the commentary table and disputes the loss, and…honestly, Lance Russell sounds like an idiot as he just gushes over and over again that Lawler pinned him cleanly. Bockwinkel is appalled. “Use your eyes, you have FOUR of them, Lance!” Also, Bockwinkel points out that the bottom rope of the Mid-South Coliseum’s ring is a full SIX INCHES above regulation height from the mat and that any wrestling fan who can’t see that is suffering from “Cranio-Anal Impaction”! Shut this episode down, we are not topping Nick Bockwinkel’s post-match promo.

SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE vs. APOCALYPSE (with Jim Cornette)

-Backdrop, hiptoss, dropkick by Dundee and Apocalypse retreats to the floor right away. And Cornette’s advice must have worked because Apocalypse comes to life when he gets back in there, backdropping Dundee and giving him a swift kick for two. Headbutt from the second rope, and a splash for another two by Apocalypse Irish whip by Apocalypse, but Dundee manages to get himself onto a turnbuckle and comes off with a bodypress. That COULD finish, but Cornette runs in for the DQ. Seconds later, Adrian Street hits the ring (I have a feeling that Street was supposed to run in for the DQ but missed his cue) and all three men hold Dundee down while Miss Linda whips Dundee with a studded belt.

-Next up, a Terry Taylor music video. Some days are diamonds, some days are coal.

EXPIRATION OF TIME: JACQUES ROUGEAU (Mid-America Champion) & TERRY TAYLOR (Southern Heavyweight Champion) vs. BOBBY EATON & SWEET BROWN SUGAR (with Jimmy Hart)

-Hart has his entire head wrapped, wearing a hoody instead of his normal outfits, and he’s sitting motionless and totally silent for the entire match.

-Fall one: Eaton starts with Taylor. they trade their best stuff in a rapid-fire exhibition to start off. Sugar tags in and gets shoulderblocked down. Jacques tags in and ends up on the losing end of a test of strength with Sugar. He Jacques up and flips out of it, then dropkicks Sugar down. Sugar runs to Eaton for a hug and tags out. Eaton gets snapped down and and caught in a side headlock. Eaton escapes and goes for a backdrop, but he gets booted away and Taylor….I guess it’s a hot tag from the way he’s acting but Jacques wasn’t really in trouble. And actually he kind of gets his ass kicked for trying to pick a fight with both opponents. Eaton slingshots him into Sugar, who powerslams him with the momentum. Great move!

-We are eight minutes in and the dude at ringside still hasn’t budged and the commentators have never mentioned him! Am I the only one that can see him? Can other people check their recordings for me? Anyway, we got a go-home signal because Rougeau tags in and gets the win pretty much immediately with a missile dropkick.

Fall two: HOLY CRAP, WE STILL HAVE TIME! Eaton and Sugar work over Jacques as Dave Brown notice how unusually quiet Jimmy is while his head is totally covered up. There’s a big payoff coming to this, but not today. Jacques makes a comeback, but Eaton pushes him off the turnbuckles and Sugar pins him to tie the match up right as the TV hour comes to an end. Four solid workers who were given enough time to make it good.