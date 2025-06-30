Memphis Wrestling (11.20.1982) Review  

-Originally aired November 20, 1982.

-Your hosts are Lance Russell & Dave Brown. Dave casually drops the news that Jesse Barr is the new Mid-America Champion, so Jim Cornette finally did something right as a manager.

-Lance is next with breaking news. Because of an incident that took place last week, Eddie Marlin has fired the Sheepherders and they will no longer be seen in this area. This highlights the odd way that this territory did their TV, because Lance says that it’s because of the incident that “we all saw last week,” and whatever it was, it didn’t make it onto the version of the show that I saw.



NEW YORK DOLLS (Tag Team Champions, with Jimmy Hart) vs. IRA REESE & KEN RAPER

-Dream Machine starts off with Ken Raper, and Dream Machine looks like he’s dropped 50 pounds since he started working this gimmick. Dolls double-team Raper and Machine applies a chinlock. Rick McGraw tags in, slamming Raper and dropping a knee before applying his own chinlock. Fabulous Ones hurry to ringside and run off with the title belts. Dolls hurry up and finish off Raper with a splash, then dump both opponents onto the concrete before heading over to Lance & Dave and wondering why they let the Fabulous Ones just walk off with the belts, and the commentators just unflinchingly tell them to go to the locker room and get them back if it’s that important.

-And then we get a house show promo from the Sheepherders, so I don’t know what the hell to believe. Jonathan Boyd clarifies that the Sheepherders signed a “Non-cancellation contract” which obviously means that they can’t be fired. Luke Williams is wearing a bandage around his neck, and he takes it off to reveal an UGLY wound that he attributes to an altercation with Bill Dundee & Jerry Lawler, and they’ll pay for what they did, this Tuesday in Louisville.

-Lance Russell shows us Mid-South Coliseum highlights with Jerry Lawler doing battle in a handicap match against Jimmy Hart and Jimmy’s new charge, Sabu. And although it’s a handicap match, Lawler is putting up his Southern Heavyweight Title.

-…No, different guy. This Sabu worked other territories as Cocoa Samoa. He was sometimes billed as a relative of Jimmy Snuka, and he really does move AND work a lot like Jimmy. Lawler makes his Superman comeback after kicking out of a splash, but he gets so caught up in kicking Jimmy’s ass that he seems to forget that Sabu is there, so Sabu sneaks up and gives him a shot to the throat, getting the pin and becoming the new Southern champ.



SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE vs. THE ENFORCER

-Dundee counters an attempted backdrop with a nifty dance move, then ties up Enforcer with a toehold. Forearm by Dundee, but the Sheepherders storm the ring for a surprise attack, but the babyface squad hurries out and chases them off. Honestly, if you want to blame anyone for this senseless act, blame the idiot attorney who agreed to a Non-cancellation contract for the Sheepherders. What was that guy thinking?! You can’t cancel a contract like that, that’s why it’s called that!

-Jim Cornette is here with NEW Mid-America Champion Jesse Barr. It’s honestly amazing how fast Cornette got the hang of this, because he sounds like an old pro here, three months into his career.



NON-TITLE: JESSE BARR (Mid-American Champion, with Jim Cornette) vs. TERRY TAYLOR

-Lance runs down the amateur credentials for both men as Taylor takes down Barr and rides him. Headscissors by Taylor, as Barr, whose whole THING is that he has a stellar amateur background, can’t get anything going and Taylor just keeps outmatching him. Cornette’s voice goes up three octaves as he screams “How did he do that?!” at Taylor’s next bit of offense, and the audience cracks up.

-So now Jesse says “Screw amateur wrestling” and just drives knees into Taylor to take over. He applies a bearhug. Taylor makes a comeback with rights and a dropkick. Dutch Mantell suddenly arrives on the scene to pick a fight with Jim Cornette. Cornette runs into the ring to make his getaway, which causes Barr to get disqualified. Some really good, straightforward storytelling here.

-Jerry Lawler is out here all fired up. Bill Dundee is STILL out of it after the Sheepherders’ surprise attack. Lawler is so damn mad that he challenges the Sheepherders to a match against himself and Bill, which is the match that the Sheepherders already talked about in their promo earlier. Have I mentioned that the TV in this territory was weird?



DUTCH MANTELL vs. CARL FERGIE

-Dutch applies a side headlock, then whips Fergie and slams him. Fergie goes to the floor to think about things. Fergie comes back in and gets aggressive, pounding on Dutch and ramming him into the turnbuckle. And since Dutch is a bit compromised right now, Jim Cornette and Jesse Barr hurry out there for a surprise attack and beat the hell out of Dutch, with an assist from Carl Fergie.



EXPIRATION OF TIME: THE FABULOUS ONES vs. BOBBY EATON & SWEET BROWN SUGAR

-Fall 1: Stan Lane shoves Bobby on his ass. Eaton tries a side headlock for a measure of revenge, but gets slammed down. Keirn tags in and monkey flips Eaton. And now, as you’ve probably expected, it’s a surprise attack by the New York Dolls.