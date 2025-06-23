Memphis Wrestling (11.27.1982) Review  

-Originally aired November 27, 1982.

-Your hosts are Lance Russell & Dave Brown.

ADRIAN STREET (with Miss Linda) vs. IRA REESE

-This is Street’s first appearance ever in the territory, believe it or not, and he’s toned the gimmick way, way down here, basically just wearing colorful tights and playing with his hair between spots.

-Street just instantly takes out Reese’s leg at the bell. Reese tries a waistlock but Street butt-wiggles free and pounds away. Street keeps breaking the pinfall attempts to dish out more before finally rolling up Reese and bridging him for three. Street’s whole act was pretty shockingly understated here; I’m kind of wondering if somebody got cold feet about bringing him in.

-We finally see an angle that we only got some hint about on last week’s show. Sweet Brown Sugar and Bobby Eaton were headed to the ring for a squash match when the Sheepherders showed up demanding that Eaton and Sugar wrestle actual opponents. And the Sheepherders were also a bit bitchy about the fact that they weren’t even scheduled for a match after making the trip to the TV studio. So Jimmy Hart goads the Sheepherders into getting in the ring, and then as soon as they’re in, Jimmy explains that what he actually means is “Okay, YOU can wrestle the jobbers,” so Jimmy’s guys get the week off and the Sheepherders are so mad that they murder the jobbers.

-Eddie Marlin comes to the ring demanding the Sheepherders lay off because those two poor schlubs have had enough, so Boyd punches Eddie in the face. Eddie is so mad that he punches back, so Luke Williams steps in to start a 2-on-1 attack but before any real damage is done, the faces all rush to the ring to save Eddie, and Jimmy Hart calls out the faces for being a bunch of kiss-asses. “I think Eddie needs mouth-to-mouth, Lawler!”



THE FABULOUS ONES vs. THE ENFORCER & JESSE OWENS

-Keirn hammers Enforcer while Bill Dundee pops in for guest commentary. Dundee brings a message from Jackie Fargo, who pledges that his boys aren’t going to lose their hair in an upcoming match. Well, maybe not in an upcoming match, but I remember what Keirn looked like in his Skinner days…

-Owens tags in and gets his arm worked over. And with the arm weakened, Stan bars the arm and rolls forward to make it a pinning combination for three.

SHEEPHERDERS vs. AARON HOLT & DENNIS UPTON

-Boyd hammers down at Upton and the battering ram finishes immediately. Holt never tagged in.

-Off to the Mid-South Coliseum, where Bill Dundee is doing battle with Sabu. And…that’s it. Normally we get an angle or something from Mid-South footage but it’s seriously just 30 seconds of a match that happened, the end.

-We get an interview with Terry Taylor, sitting in my grandfather’s easy chair. Sabu has wins over Bill Dundee and Jerry Lawler now, but Taylor says he’s in the “young and hungry” stage of his career and he just feels that a match against Sabu would be the moment of truth for him. This leads to a Terry Taylor music video, but Memphis doesn’t have the hang of “music video” nearly as quickly as Mid-South got the idea, as it’s really just a mishmash of clips set to a song, as opposed to Joel Watts’ thoughtfully curated highlights and original footage.

-We get another video to introduce us to the newest star of CWA….Apocalypse. There’s something to be said about the importance of presentation, because it’s 100% the same idea as Barry Windham’s “Stalker” gimmick in the WWF, and it’s much more interesting here. Apocalypse wanders through the forest in camouflage and face paint. The narration tells us he’s a former Marine who dabbled in the martial arts and worked freelance as a mercenary for various third-world countries. I actually love the ending shot of this, because it’s just a lingering shot on a wooded area, and it seems really, really obvious that there’s going to be a jump scare where Apocalypse suddenly appears in the shot….but he doesn’t. It’s just a big empty field and nothing happens.

-We get words from Dutch Mantell, wearing the urban sombrero from Seinfeld as he acknowledges that the video of Apocalypse impressed the hell out of him. But he reminds Apocalypse that rappelling off a mountain and using weapons in a secluded forest aren’t really skills that you can use in wrestling.

-Next up, a Dutch Mantell music video. Again, E for Effort, but the promotion doesn’t really get what a music video is yet.

EXPIRATION OF TIME: JERRY “The King” LAWLER & SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE vs. SWEET BROWN SUGAR & BOBBY EATON (with Jimmy Hart)

FALL ONE: Eaton and Dundee start. Eaton takes cheap shots and chokes out Dundee. Dundee fights back with a hiptoss and Eaton is none too happy about the alleged tights-pulling. Lawler tags in and he heaves Eaton across the ring. Sugar tags in and Lawler just slugs him in the gut, and while he’s doubled over, Dundee sunset flips him for three. End of show.