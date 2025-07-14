Memphis Wrestling (12.4.1982) Review  

-Originally aired December 4, 1982.

-Your hosts are Lance Russell & Dave Brown.



SABU (with Jimmy Hart) vs. BOBBY FULTON

-Jimmy walks Sabu to the ring on a leash. And again, with the picture quality on the copy I’m watching, you could have absolutely made me believe that this was Jimmy Snuka working a more obscure gimmick in his career.

-Sabu chops Fulton while Jimmy walks over to commentary to riff on Bobby Fulton because only one fan in the building is cheering for him, and it’s a fat chick. The studio audience hears this and LOSES IT laughing, then gives Bobby an appreciative round of applause to give him more support.

-Fulton comes to life with right hands after the applause. Sabu headbutts him down and puts the boo…well, puts the feet to him, then chokes Fulton out. Sabu rips at Bobby’s face and applies a chinlock, followed by a choke. Sabu bites Bobby as this match hits the five-minute mark.

-And apparently, it takes Bobby Fulton five minutes to get warmed up because suddenly, he’s just all over Sabu with right hands and a sunset flip for two. Attempted dropkick, but Bobby crashes, and a chop to the throat and a legdrop are enough to give this one to Sabu. Shockingly long since Sabu’s whole thing is being an untamed wildman.

-Lance Russell announces that Terry Taylor is the NEW Southern Heavyweight Champion. I’ve been told that, for however many grains of salt this is worth, there’s a bit of a “why” to this title reign: Stan Lane & Terry Taylor were being pushed pretty hard as a tag team before the Fabulous Ones were introduced. The plan, as I’ve been told, was for Lane & Taylor to be the Fabulous Ones, but Eddie Marlin didn’t think Terry would be believable in a brawl, and he wanted a brawler for that role, so Terry got swapped out for Steve Keirn. As an apology to Terry, he got this run with the Southern Heavyweight Title. Taylor, who definitely shot this promo after winning the title and absolutely did not change his shirt and record it immediately after the promo that we saw last week, thanks the fans for their support. We get a replay of last week’s Terry Taylor music video to amortize the cost of the editing bay.



JACQUES ROUGEAU vs. THE ANGEL

-Jacques hiptosses Angel but misses a dropkick, and Angel gets right to work from that, barring the arm. Jacques fights out but crashes on another dropkick and it seems like Angel might have Jacques’ number on this one. Jacques tries a slam but Angel falls on him for two. Angel counters everything Jacques has to offer and the studio audience is kind of shocked by this one, because Jacques is getting dominated by the jobber and accomplishing nothing.

-Jacques FINALLY reverses an Irish whip and backdrops Angel, and a missile dropkick finished. Angel took 95% of that match though.

EXPIRATION OF TIME: SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE, JERRY “The King” LAWLER, DUTCH MANTELL, & TERRY TAYLOR vs. SWEET BROWN SUGAR, BOBBY EATON, RICK MCGRAW, & SABU (with Jimmy Hart)

-So your plot twist here is that both New York Dolls are supposed to be in this match but Jimmy Hart switched out Dream Machine for Sabu.

-FALL ONE: Sabu starts off with Dundee, and right away, McGraw cheats from the apron to give Hart’s team control. Everybody tees off on Dundee but the faces trapped on the apron keep breaking the attempted pins. Jimmy Hart complains about that to the commentators, who point out that his men have been double-teaming for pretty much the whole match.

-And they just keep going with this and seeing how long the fans will take it, cutting off every attempted tag by Dundee until he FINALLY slips away and tags Taylor. Taylor fights off all four opponents but gets overwhelmed, which cracks up Jimmy to no end. So now Lawler tags in and he lights into Bobby Eaton with rapid-fire punches and an elbow to the jaw.

-Dutch and Sugar square off now and it’s astonishing how intense Sugar is at this stage in his career, with an absolute fire under his ass when he runs the ropes. Dutch tags in Lawler and we get our Katy-Bar-The-Door action. Referee successfully restores order as Lawler drops a fist on McGraw, but he gets greedy and misses a second. That looks to turn the tide, but Lawler surprises McGraw with a sunset flip for three. Miracle of miracles, we have time for a second fall this week!

FALL TWO: Jimmy’s men stall for a bit before getting the match started. McGraw tags out quickly and Lawler suplexes Eaton, then atomic drops Sabu. We end up with all eight men brawling on the floor. Again, the referee successfully restores order, but not until Lawler gets walloped with a chair, so the heels take control of this one with three minutes of TV time remaining.

-Running powerslam by McGraw gets two as the faces keep blocking every pinfall attempt. Lawler escapes and tags in Taylor, and Taylor gets the snot knocked out of him until he escapes, then Dundee tags in and bodypresses Sugar for a quick three-count right as TV time expires, so the faces win 2-0. Pretty fun TV match.