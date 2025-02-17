Memphis Wrestling (September 1982) Review  

-Again, we’re at a point where complete episodes of Memphis wrestling are hard to find, but I’m loving the Jim Cornette introductory storyline, so I found a video that’s a mishmash of segments spanning September 11, 18, and 25, 1982, and I’ll recap that here…

-Originally aired September 11, 1982.

-Your hosts are Lance & Dave.

-We head straight to the Mid-South Coliseum for action this past Monday night with Steve Keirn & Terry Taylor batting Sweet Brown Sugar & Bobby Eaton in a “Texas Tornado match” but we start the highlights with two men on the apron waiting to be tagged and Lance Russell mentions that so far the score is 2-1 with Keirn & Taylor in the lead, so I think it’s actually a Texas Death Match.

-Taylor is taking a beating from both members of the First Family, doing some switching in and out without tagging and trying to finish him off, but Taylor kicks out at two. And Lance actually jumps in and points out a fascinating logic flaw here. There’s a 30-second rest period after a three-count in this kind of match, so why even kick out? Take the L and get 30 seconds of rest.

-Terry takes a beating in the heel corner while Steve Keirn protests to no avail. Keirn gets his arm tied in the ropes and Bobby Eaton lets him have it with a chair while Sugar keeps pounding away on Taylor in the ring. There’s just no hope for the babyfaces at this point, so Bill Dundee finally runs to the ring and throws a towel in to have the match stopped. And then the First Family beats the hell out of Dundee, since he’s there and everything.

-Dundee sits with Steve Keirn, now bedridden, and Keirn cuts a promo saying that doctors wouldn’t even give him a return date after he was discharged from the hospital. But he promises that one way or another, Jimmy Hart will end up in a hospital bed just like him.

-Back in the studio, Jim Cornette comes back out here, annoyed that he had to PAY for this segment. Also, Lance has known Cornette for years and didn’t even stand up for him after Lawler and Dundee teased him. And these FREELOADERS in the studio audience won’t be quiet and hear what he had to say! It’s so funny how his first promo was so bad, but then after he got the bad one out of the way, he just slipped right into this.

-Cornette then produces a small pocket notebook and says he has a list of 15 names of wrestlers who have agreed to negotiate with his mother to possibly retain Jimmy as a manager. Cornette says he won’t name any names, and then in the same breath, reveals that both Funk brothers, Ric Flair, and Dusty Rhodes are among those contacted. Also, his mama has put up a $5000 incentive for any wrestler who signs a match with either Jerry Lawler or Bill Dundee and “ends the match to my satisfaction.” Cornette says he called a certain TV station in Atlanta and teases that Super Destroyer may be at the Mid-South Coliseum next week.

-Bill Dundee and Terry Taylor are in the studio next, vowing to avenge their fallen friend Steve Keirn’s career.

-Moving onto September 18…

-Dutch Mantell picks up the win in a squash match and Jimmy Hart immediately hits the ring and beats on him with his walking stick. And then Kimala I and Kimala II hit the ring and if you’re thinking “Kimala II?” brace yourself, it’s Plowboy Frazier/Uncle Elmber wearing a loincloth with his face and body painted like Kimala. Mantell just gets mauled until Jerry Lawler hauls ass to the ring and makes the save. The visual alone made this worth your time.

-Off to the Mid-South Coliseum, with Terry Taylor & Bill Dundee now teaming up to battle Sugar and Eaton. The story of the match in essence is that the faces keep finding ways to divert the referee’s attention while they target Sugar’s arm, and it’s definitely a concerted effort to injure at least one guy’s arm before this night is done. And then the moment Jimmy Hart gets caught pool-cueing Dundee, the referee calls for the DQ. In the crazy post-match brawl, Jimmy Hart pulls something out of his pocket, but Dundee manages to kick Hart’s hand into his own face, and whatever it was, it’s now blinded Jimmy, who writhes in the ring while all four men brawl on the floor. Quintessential Memphis action.

-Lance is with Vivian St. John & Velvet McIntyre. They want to sign for elimination matches and battle royals while they’re in the area, and they want to emphasize they aren’t talking about mixed-tag rules. They just straight-up want to battle the men in these matches.

TERRY TAYLOR & SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE vs. DREAM MACHINE & CARL FERGIE

-Taylor and Dundee offer a sporting handshake to the ladies on the way to the ring, while Machine and Fergie give them a thumbs-down because girls are yucky.

-Dream powerslams Taylor for a possible fall but Dundee breaks the pin. Fergie tags in and elbows Taylor down, then chokes him with the boot. Heels just keep dismantling Taylor. Great drama by Taylor, backdropping Machine with his very last ounce of strength, but he’s just…so…tired….that he crawls to the wrong corner and can’t tag out, so the heels keep destroying him. Machine misses a second-rope splash and Taylor finally tags out. Dundee cleans house as Jimmy Hart rushes to the ring with his foreign object again, and THIS time he successfully blinds Dundee and the First Family attacks until the face locker room rushes out to make the rescue.

-Moving onto September 25…

-Jim Cornette strolls out here, all smiles, and tells Lance not to interrupt him while he shares his big news, and Lance actually looks a little bit proud of Cornette for growing into this role. Cornette’s big news is that he has finally signed a wrestler, and welcomes his new charge…Sherri Martel. So there’s the answer to a trivia question for you. Cornette hints that he’s actually signed TWO women, the “North American Tag Team Champions,” but without naming the other, says that Sherri’s partner isn’t here because she had a hair appointment. So I’m thinking Jim was supposed to introduce a tag team to feud with Vivian and Velvet, but whoever the other woman was, she didn’t show up at the studio.



VELVET MCINTYRE vs. SHERRI MARTEL (with Jim Cornette)

-Velvet applies a side headlock. Sherri plants her on the top rope and snapmares her off. Velvet springs back up and dropkicks Sherri. Bodypress by Velvet gets a two-count. Sherri rams Velvet against the ropes and biels her for a one-count. Flying clothesline by Sherri, and a suplex gets a shockingly clean win for Cornette’s new charge. This blew Moolah and her hair-pulls out of the water.

-Dutch Mantell is willing to step into a battle royal with the ladies, but he warns them that if they want equal rights, they gotta be ready for equal fights.

-Lance welcomes Jerry Lawler to the studio and Jerry has a story that he needs to tell us about an incident at the Mid-South Coliseum. He happened to be there while fans were lining up to buy some advance tickets. A short young man asked him what’s wrong with him? Every time Lawler wrestles a match on TV, he gets the crap kicked out of him. Lawler hadn’t given it any thought until he called the CWA film archivist. They roll the tape and…indeed, every match they’ve shown on TV for the past few months has involved Lawler getting his ass beaten.

-Lawler’s conclusion: “I do a lot of catching, and not enough pitching.” (Jim Halpert looks at the camera) He promises that “the old King” will start coming around again when he appears on TV.

-We get a look at the Sheepherders, Luke Williams and Jonathan Boyd, who are coming to Memphis, and we get a reel of highlights from Southeastern Championship Wrestling.

-Jimmy Hart is here in a top hat, white glove, and a tux with tails, announcing that he has the greatest tag team ever to compete in the Memphis area…the New York Dolls, two guys with bleach-blond hair and beards, decked out in white tuxedos and top hats. One is Rick McGraw roided up to his eyeballs, and the other is a mystery until Jimmy Hart drops a bombshell and reveals this is Dream Machine without his mask.