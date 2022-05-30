Men of the Year & Paige VanZant Pick Up Win At AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)

Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti and Frankie Kazarian imploded at AEW Double Or Nothing, allowing Men of the Year & Paige VanZant to beat them. Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and VanZant defeated their rivals at Sunday’s PPV after Guevara and Conti’s heel tactics and makeout sessions led to Kazarian exploding on them. Guevara tried to superkick Kazarian and hit Conti, and soon after Sky got the pinfall.

You can see some clips from the match below. Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.