Men of the Year & Paige VanZant Pick Up Win At AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)
Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti and Frankie Kazarian imploded at AEW Double Or Nothing, allowing Men of the Year & Paige VanZant to beat them. Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and VanZant defeated their rivals at Sunday’s PPV after Guevara and Conti’s heel tactics and makeout sessions led to Kazarian exploding on them. Guevara tried to superkick Kazarian and hit Conti, and soon after Sky got the pinfall.
You can see some clips from the match below. Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.
.@FrankieKazarian makes his way to the ring! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/7I3babbVtZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@TayConti_ and @sammyguevara making quite the entrance! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/BBdsyc2FEp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@OfficialEGO just teeing off on @sammyguevara! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/vc35bWgd4q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@FrankieKazarian and TNT Champion @ScorpioSky are no strangers to each other. Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/VULlP5O6gy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@sammyguevara with the cutter on @ScorpioSky! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/MxDFldMbAH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@paigevanzant and @TayConti_ facing off after weeks of animosity! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/wPvugfZDSo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
DDT by @Paigevanzant! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/hKa4LnIxnz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@FrankieKazarian leaving @sammyguevara and @TayConti_ high and dry! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/zsVoQef1ru
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Oh no, Sammy! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/vTxUowB7vt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
