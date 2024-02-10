Men’s Chamber Match Announced For WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has announced a men’s Elimination Chamber match at their PPV of the same name later this month, with the winner facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced on Friday’s episode of Smackdown that a six-man Elimination Chamber match will take place at the Australian show, with six qualifiers set to be held in the leadup to the show.

Set for the qualifying matches are Randy Orton, Bronson Reed, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, AJ Styles, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Ivar, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Dominik Mysterio, and LA Knight. McIntyre defeated AJ Styles in the first qualifier on tonight’s show, with Sami Zayn set to face Randy Orton later.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on February 24th in Perth and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card for the show after tonight’s Smackdown.