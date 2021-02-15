wrestling / News
Men’s Dusty Classic Winners Crowned at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day (Clips)
The 2021 men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners were decided at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. MSK defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans at the WWE Network event on Sunday. You can see clips and video from the match below.
Grizzled Young Veterans are runners up for the second year in a row, having lost in the finals to The BroserWeights last year. MSK, meanwhile, won the tournament after debuting with their first-round match in January.
Pure adrenaline. #NXTTakeOver #DustyClassic @NashCarterWWE @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/UPaz1U9hYO
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
🔜🏆? #NXTTakeOver @ZackGibson01 @JamesDrake_GYT pic.twitter.com/0ZOZsgjnOy
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
You'll always see something you've never seen before when MSK is in the ring! #NXTTakeOver #DustyClassic @WesLee_WWE @ZackGibson01 @JamesDrake_GYT pic.twitter.com/KDETU2JpPn
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
The DYNAMIC & HIGH-FLYING #MSK battle the ROUGH & TOUGH Grizzled Young Veterans!
It all comes down to the 2021 #WWENXT #DustyClassic Finals as @NashCarterWWE & @WesLee_WWE take on @JamesDrake_GYT & @ZackGibson01 at #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day! pic.twitter.com/ORY9LiHHQj
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
Very smart teamwork by @JamesDrake_GYT & @ZackGibson01, but it isn't enough to put away @NashCarterWWE! #NXTTakeOver #DustyClassic @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/Go4blxEJ7I
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 15, 2021
This is no quit, and ALL HEIGHT in @WesLee_WWE! 🤯#NXTTakeOver #DustyClassic @JamesDrake_GYT @ZackGibson01 pic.twitter.com/Dx60zR4UYg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
MSK using "ground and pound" technicality AND GYV becoming high-flyers!?
This match is just as UNPREDICTABLE as it is INCREDIBLE! #NXTTakeOver #DustyClassic @JamesDrake_GYT @ZackGibson01 @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/OE5Kk72SLs
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
We are all #GYV during this insane match. #NXTTakeOver #DustyClassic @JamesDrake_GYT @ZackGibson01 pic.twitter.com/D16OFYa5Vv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
ALL HEART. ALL MSK. ALL DAY.
MSK continues their undefeated streak by defeating @JamesDrake_GYT & @ZackGibson01 in the #DustyClassic Finals! #NXTTakeOver @WesLee_WWE @NashCarterWWE pic.twitter.com/tfVxS0ES9j
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
Congratulations #MSK!!! 👏👏👏👏
The winners of the 2021 #WWENXT #DustyClassic… the team of @NashCarterWWE & @WesLee_WWE!
A breathtaking encounter against the Grizzled Young Veterans at #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day and a well-deserved trophy presentation with @RealKingRegal. pic.twitter.com/iOKMNbquer
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
