Men’s Dusty Classic Winners Crowned at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day (Clips)

The 2021 men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners were decided at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. MSK defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans at the WWE Network event on Sunday. You can see clips and video from the match below.

Grizzled Young Veterans are runners up for the second year in a row, having lost in the finals to The BroserWeights last year. MSK, meanwhile, won the tournament after debuting with their first-round match in January.