Men’s Match Of The Year Winner Revealed On This Week’s Impact Wrestling

The final Impact Wrestling Year-End Award saw the match of the year get crowned. Thursday night’s show saw Josh Alexander and TJP’s 60-minute Iron Man match from the Before the Impact and Impact Wrestling from June 3rd get awarded the honor.

The other nominees were:

* Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann (Rebellion)

* Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan (Slammiversary)

* Moose vs. Rich Swann (Sacrifice)

* Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander (Bound For Glory)

* Ultimate X (Slammiversary)

As noted, Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering were named the Knockout Tag Team of the Year on the show, while Alexander won Wrestler of the Year.