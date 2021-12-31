wrestling / News
Men’s Match Of The Year Winner Revealed On This Week’s Impact Wrestling
The final Impact Wrestling Year-End Award saw the match of the year get crowned. Thursday night’s show saw Josh Alexander and TJP’s 60-minute Iron Man match from the Before the Impact and Impact Wrestling from June 3rd get awarded the honor.
The other nominees were:
* Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann (Rebellion)
* Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan (Slammiversary)
* Moose vs. Rich Swann (Sacrifice)
* Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander (Bound For Glory)
* Ultimate X (Slammiversary)
As noted, Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering were named the Knockout Tag Team of the Year on the show, while Alexander won Wrestler of the Year.
#IMPACTWRESTLING Men's match of the year@Walking_Weapon vs @MegaTJP
#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/0dq4EP6KFw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 31, 2021
