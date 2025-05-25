Men’s Money In the Bank Qualifiers Set For This Week’s WWE Raw

The men’s Money In the Bank qualifying matches are official for this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Adam Pearce announced via Twitter on Sunday that Sami Zayn vs. Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins and Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee vs. Penta will take place on tomorrow’s show, with the winner’s qualifying for the ladder match at the June 7th PPV.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Monday night on Netflix, is:

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: New Day vs. American Made vs. War Raiders

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable vs. Penta

* Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa