Men’s Owen Hart Cup Semifinal Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

April 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The last semifinal match in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will take place on next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday that Kyle Fletcher will face Hangman Page on next week’s episode.

The match will determine who will face Will Ospreay in the tournament finals at AEW Double Or Nothing. The bout is the first set for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night live on TBS.

