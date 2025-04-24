wrestling / News
Men’s Owen Hart Cup Semifinal Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
April 23, 2025 | Posted by
The last semifinal match in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will take place on next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday that Kyle Fletcher will face Hangman Page on next week’s episode.
The match will determine who will face Will Ospreay in the tournament finals at AEW Double Or Nothing. The bout is the first set for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night live on TBS.
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Denies He Was Sleeping At WWE Hall Of Fame, Says Logan Paul Was
- Notes On When WrestleMania 41 Matches Came Together, Notes On Matches That Didn’t Happen
- Kenny Omega Comments On John Cena’s Record-Breaking Undisputed WWE Title Win
- More Details on WWE’s Acquisition of AAA, Note on Alberto El Patron