Men’s Royal Rumble Match Is Oldest Rumble Match In History

While there were several statistics coming out of last night’s Royal Rumble, but there was one that wasn’t mention. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the Men’s Rumble is the oldest Royal Rumble match in history, second only to last year’s Men’s match.

The only wrestlers that were in the Rumble and under the age of thirty were Otis (29) and Dominik Mysterio (23). Sixteen of the wrestlers, over half the field, were 40 years or older. This includes the eventual winner, Edge, who is 47.