Men’s WWE Royal Rumble Surprises Include Andrade, Bron Breakker, More

WWE Royal Rumble ended with the men’s Rumble match, which featured several surprise entrants, including the return of Andrade. Andrade makes his return to WWE after over three years away, leaving in 2021. His AEW contract expired last month, with his last match at Worlds End.

NXT entrants include Carmelo Hayes at #5 and Bron Breakker at #20.

All of the entrants are out there and the match is still ongoing. We’ll have the result later on.