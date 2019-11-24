wrestling / News
Men’s Team NXT Announced For WWE Survivor Series
– During the WWE Survivor Series kickoff show, Shawn Michaels announced Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, WALTER, Tommaso Ciampa will represent Team NXT in the men’s five vs. five vs. five bout.
As announced by @ShawnMichaels on #SurvivorSeries Kickoff, @NXTCiampa, @SuperKingofBros, @ArcherOfInfamy, @WalterAUT, & @RealKeithLee are Team #WWENXT TONIGHT at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/NRCherKbWC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 24, 2019
* WWE Championship No Holds Barred, No DQ Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan
* Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley
* The Viking Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era vs. The New Day
* AJ Styles vs. Roderick Strong vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, and Nikki Cross) vs. Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Asuka, and Kairi Sane) vs. Team NXT (Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Toni Storm)
* Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Smackdown (Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, and Shorty G) vs. Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Ricochet) vs. Team NXT (Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, WALTER, and Tommaso Ciampa)
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Lio Rush vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto
