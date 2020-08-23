wrestling / News

Mention Of Rey Mysterio Edited Out Of AEW Dynamite

August 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rey Mysterio Raw Talk

Fightful reports that a mention of WWE wrestler Rey Mysterio was edited out of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Eddie Kingston mentioned Mysterio during his promo with Fenix, Pentagon Jr, The Butcher & The Blade. It’s unknown why Mysterio’s name was left out, as AEW has mentioned other WWE talents in the past.

