wrestling / News
Mention Of Rey Mysterio Edited Out Of AEW Dynamite
August 22, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful reports that a mention of WWE wrestler Rey Mysterio was edited out of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Eddie Kingston mentioned Mysterio during his promo with Fenix, Pentagon Jr, The Butcher & The Blade. It’s unknown why Mysterio’s name was left out, as AEW has mentioned other WWE talents in the past.
