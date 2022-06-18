Mercedes Martinez on How Accessible Tony Khan Is, Khan Giving Wrestlers Creative Freedom

– During a recent interview with Complex Unsanctioned podcast, ROH Women’s Champion and AEW star Mercedes Martinez discussed working with Tony Khan and how much creative freedom he offers the talent in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mercedes Martinez on working with Tony Khan: “I can text him, I can message him whenever I want. If I have ideas or anything, he’s as accessible as he can be.”

Martinez on Khan accepting creative input: “He’s the boss, he’s the man, he’s the one that makes the decisions, and the fact that he listens to you and your concerns and whatever you have for creative, [it’s great]. … I love that creative freedom you have to tell your story where you see fit.”