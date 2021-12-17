Mercedes Martinez On Potentially Joining AEW, Whether She Would Consider WWE Coaching Role

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Mercedes Martinez discussed whether she would ever consider returning to WWE as a coach, potentially joining AEW, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Mercedes Martinez on potentially returning to WWE as a coach: “It was [floated around]. It came around more than once. I did, before I actually got signed, it was after the Mae Young Classic, I actually guest coached at the PC for a week. I believe Serena Deeb, who was a coach at that time, I guess she was on vacation, so they actually brought me in as a guest coach. I’m like, ‘Okay, this is cool. I’m going to be here for a week.’ All I did was run the drills that I would do with my students or people that I was helping at another school. So I just ran through the drills, and they were very happy for the week I was there. They tried to get me back another week, however, I was doing a lot of overseas tours. When I say overseas, it was back to back – England, Canada, Australia, and it just kept going back to back. So I never did get back to do my second week there.

“When I did get signed, talking to Triple H, we always talked about that maybe when my contract ended, or maybe when it was nearing the end of the contract, then maybe we can transition to coaching or help coaching or agenting, or something like that. So there was always something there, and I’ve always helped the girls. I’ve helped the girls in the ring, and I’ve given them different things, and the way I would see things. But it didn’t work out like that for right now. I’m not going to say that I won’t be back. I just think that if I ever go back to WWE, it won’t be as a talent. It’s going to be helping the new generation, which is what I hope to do anyways in the long run.”

On wanting another match with Serena Deeb and potentially joining AEW: “When AEW calls me, all they have to do is send me the date. That’s all. I’m a free agent. I am contracted to nobody and I am a person who just wants to wrestle anybody and everybody. It doesn’t matter where I’m at, just give me everybody. I still can go, and I think me and Serena, we need a match. We are two pioneers in this business, and we have great chemistry. Every time we work together, we always have great chemistry. When AEW wants to bring me in for her, I’m down for it.”

