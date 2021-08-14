Mercedes Martinez Announced For First Post-WWE Booking

Mercedes Martinez has her first announced booking following her release from WWE. WrestlePro has announced that Martinez, who was released from NXT last Friday, will face Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championship at their October 16th show in Rahway, New Jersey.

The lineup for the show is:

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Shawn Donovan

* Brian Myers vs. Dirty Dango (Fandango)

* Gangrel vs. Justin Corino

* Carlito Colon vs. Matt MacIntosh

* Tony Nese vs. Bobby Wayward