WWE News: Mercedes Martinez Comments on Rhea Ripley Attack, Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes Clip
August 6, 2020 | Posted by
– Mercedes Martinez took to Twitter to comment on her attack in Rhea Ripley during NXT. Martinez got involved in the #1 contender’s match between Ripley and Dakota Kai, then posted to Twitter:
I just wanted to break in the new kicks…courtesy of #RobertStoneBrand https://t.co/PlUoZGSm97
— Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) August 6, 2020
– WWE posted the following clip of Keith Lee’s win over Cameron Grimes:
