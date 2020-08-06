wrestling / News

WWE News: Mercedes Martinez Comments on Rhea Ripley Attack, Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes Clip

August 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mercedes Martinez Robert Stone Aliyah NXT 7-22-20

– Mercedes Martinez took to Twitter to comment on her attack in Rhea Ripley during NXT. Martinez got involved in the #1 contender’s match between Ripley and Dakota Kai, then posted to Twitter:

– WWE posted the following clip of Keith Lee’s win over Cameron Grimes:

Mercedes Martinez, NXT, Rhea Ripley, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

