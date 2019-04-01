Mercedes Martinez Confirms Bruised Ribs

– As previously reported, Mercedes Martinez suffered an injury at SHIMMER Volume 111. It was being reported that Martinez suffered bruised ribs.

Earlier today, Martinez took to social media to confirm the injury and thank fans for their support.

“THANK YOU!!!

To every single fan that have expressed concern for me in the last 24hrs. I cant imagine what everyone was thinking while watching LIVE in person or on fite TV.

TRUST….I’m a strong and resilient wrestler and can take a beating and keep ticking, but sometimes your body just had enough and needs a breather.

Yes, I couldnt breathe

Yes, I lost feeling in my face

Yes, my whole entire left side of my body was in shock and unbearable pain

No, I never thought I would be carried out of the ring as every wrestler ALWAYS wants to be able to walk out on their own.

HOWEVER, even in tears, in pain, and the occasional laugh bc lexie Fyfe or melissa tried to cheer me up….I can hear you, the fans!! The overwhelming chants of my name.

It’s a scary moment when u think everything u worked hard for comes crashing down in a split second. U take it in, soak it up and try not to overthink the negative. Positive thinking goes a long way…..

With that being said, my official diagnosis is:

Bruised ribs.

Which I told the dr “thank u for making my day bc I can still wrestle!!” To which he replied: “u need to rest up and see how u feel. There will be no person being thrown on top of u for awhile.”….and some other stuff which I can read on my medical sheet,Hehe….

my reply, “doc, i got u!! I’ll be the 1 throwing other ppl on top of ppl instead. No worries, I’ll follow what u say.”

Needless to say, I had a cool doc and I’m still as sarcastic and funny.

In all seriousness and from my humble heart of Rican awesomeness:

Thank you. To buying merch, to supporting me, and giving me another reason to keep doing what I love…..each and every fan out there has touched my heart and it humbled me even more.

But dont think I’m soft!! I’m still a badass!! —

mercedes”