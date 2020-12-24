wrestling / News
Mercedes Martinez Declares She’s Not Done With Io Shirai After NXT Goes Off The Air (Video)
December 24, 2020
– As previously reported, Mercedes Martinez returned on last night’s NXT and attacked Io Shirai. A new WWE Network exclusive clip was released showing more of the aftermath of the attack and Martinez taunting the unconscious NXT Women’s champion.
In the new footage, Mercedes Martinez yells at Shirai, “They won’t remember your name anymore, Io. It’s Mercedes that they will remember!” Later on, she gets on top of the announce table and says, “Mercedes is back, and all hell is going to break loose!”
As she makes her way up the ramp, she states, “Remember that, Io. Remember me because I am not even close to being done with you!” You can view that footage below.
