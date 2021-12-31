Mercedes Martinez vs. Deonna Purrazzo, More Set Up For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has set a match and a debut for next week’s Impact Wrestling. Mercedes Martinez threw out a challenge to Deonna Purrazzo on tonight’s show. While the match has yet to be made official, it seems to be set for next Thursday.

Also set for next week is the debut of Masha Slamovich, whose arrival has been teased in several vignettes over the last few weeks.

Next week’s show airs Thursday on AXS TV and is the go-home show for Hard to Kill.