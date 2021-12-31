wrestling / News
Mercedes Martinez vs. Deonna Purrazzo, More Set Up For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
December 30, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has set a match and a debut for next week’s Impact Wrestling. Mercedes Martinez threw out a challenge to Deonna Purrazzo on tonight’s show. While the match has yet to be made official, it seems to be set for next Thursday.
Also set for next week is the debut of Masha Slamovich, whose arrival has been teased in several vignettes over the last few weeks.
Next week’s show airs Thursday on AXS TV and is the go-home show for Hard to Kill.
1 week away @IMPACTWRESTLING
Prepare yourselves… ⏳️ https://t.co/RkqZrZh2fF
— MASHA SLAMOVICH マーシャ・スラモビッチ (@mashaslamovich) December 31, 2021
.@RealMMartinez just called out @DeonnaPurrazzo next week on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/5lzYPKwX6C
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 31, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls His Pitch To Vince McMahon To Sign Steve Austin, Decision To Pair Austin With Ted DiBiase
- Toni Storm Gone From WWE After Requesting Release, Reaction From Within WWE
- Britt Baker Shares Pic of Toni Storm Following Storm’s WWE Exit
- Colt Cabana Discusses Original Plans For Him And Dark Order Before Brodie Lee Passed