Mercedes Martinez Announced As First Entrant For Impact Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

Former WWE NXT superstar Mercedes Martinez has been announced as the first entrant for the upcoming Impact Knockouts Knockdown Tournament, which will stream on Impact Plus at 8 PM ET on October 9.

The tournament will feature eight competitors, with the winner declared the No. 1 contender for the Impact Knockouts title.

Martinez was released by WWE back on August 6.

