wrestling / News
Mercedes Martinez Announced As First Entrant For Impact Knockouts Knockdown Tournament
September 27, 2021
Former WWE NXT superstar Mercedes Martinez has been announced as the first entrant for the upcoming Impact Knockouts Knockdown Tournament, which will stream on Impact Plus at 8 PM ET on October 9.
The tournament will feature eight competitors, with the winner declared the No. 1 contender for the Impact Knockouts title.
Martinez was released by WWE back on August 6.
You can view spoilers from recent Impact tapings, including the Knockdown Knockouts Tournament, at this link.
.@RealMMartinez is the first entrant in the #KnockoutsKnockdown Tournament!
Don't miss the MUST-SEE event on October 9th on @IMPACTPlusApp: https://t.co/G70KvZ49ah pic.twitter.com/9fNAPw2Yi1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 27, 2021
