Mercedes Martinez Recalls Getting Knocked Out In Her Last WWE NXT Match

Mercedes Martinez was recently interviewed on DNC Digital, and she discussed a variety of topics, including getting knocked out in her last WWE NXT match against Xia Li, referee Aja Smith calling off the match, and much more. Here’s what she had to say (via Fightful):

Mercedes Martinez on getting knocked out in her last NXT match against Xia Li: “The match, everything was going fine. We were going to the end of the match. Xia had to give me a roundhouse kick. Mind you, I’ve taken it so many times. I don’t know if it was timing or if our spacing was wrong, but she basically kicked the living daylights out of me, knocked me out on impact. She’s reckless, I’ve wrestled her and I was her first match ever in WWE. I really trusted her and we’ve had our matches and trained together. It wasn’t like I didn’t trust her. I trusted her, you have to trust your opponent. She gave me the roundhouse kick and, you have to protect yourself, but I’ve always been that person where realism comes into play. She’s given me the kick before, I really trusted her, I didn’t even have time to put my hand up. As soon as I walked in, that kick hit me too high up on the temple and knocked me out clean. I don’t even remember falling. I guess from that impact, being knocked out, hitting the ground, I DDT’d myself, that’s a double whammy of an impact. I don’t remember anything after that. I remember getting up on the apron with the doctors and the trainers and I was like, ‘What happened?’ Basically, I had a concussion. I knew it. They stopped the match because I was out and not coherent.”

On referee Aja Smith calling off the match: “I always tell Aja [Smith], who was the referee, she’s my guardian angel because she knows me so well. She knows how I am and knows I can take hits really hard and keep moving. For her to call the match off, she genuinely knew that I was hurt. She’s always been my guardian angel in the ring. God bless her. I basically had a concussion. Went to the hospital, they did the scans, all the scans came negative, no broken neck, no nothing. Within two days after that, I passed my concussion protocol impact test. I was knocked out silly on TV, had the headaches and soreness and was diagnosed with a concussion, but I was able to pass all my tests within a week or so after. It’s like I needed to be knocked out to get shit back to normal [laughs].”