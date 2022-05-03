Mercedes Martinez On Learning From FTR In AEW, Her Dream Opponents In Wrestling

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Mercedes Martinez discussed her dream opponents in wrestling, learning from FTR in AEW, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Mercedes Martinez on her dream opponents in wrestling: “I look at the rosters and all the female wrestlers out there, and I just want to wrestle everyone. But if I had to pick one person, it would be Manami Toyota. That would be a clash of two different old schoolers getting in the ring and just bringing what we got. If you want to talk someone who is still wrestling, it would be Nattie Neidhart. I’ve never gotten in the ring with her. We’ve been in locker rooms, but we never actually ever wrestled. As many female wrestlers I want to work, from someone who is six months into the business to someone who’s 20 years into the business, that’s the one that got away from me. That’s the one I never had a chance to actually wrestle. I’ve wrestled who’s who in wrestling, and she’s just the one.”

On learning from FTR in AEW: “I love watching FTR. Even as separate wrestlers and even if they weren’t a tag team, like I just love watching them. I really do love seeing what they can deliver and bringing old school and new school and keeping the crowd entertained and in the palm of their hands. Not many people can do that these days. I don’t even think I could do that, I’m being honest here. I’m learning from them at 21 years in the business. I’m still learning and I watch them and I learn. I’m like, man. I believe now is the time where we have to teach the younger generation to work.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit AEW Unrestricted with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.