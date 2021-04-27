Mercedes Martinez Explains Decision To Leave RETRIBUTION & Return To NXT: ‘It Wasn’t For Me’

Mercedes Martinez was recently interviewed by Daily DDT, and she discussed a variety of topics, including leaving RETRIBUTION to return to NXT, her WWE main roster goals, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Mercedes Martinez on leaving RETRIBUTION to return to NXT: “I have to always put forth what is great for my career now. I can’t look in the future. I don’t know what could happen in the future. I have to take the opportunity and what is best for Mercedes Martinez’s career at this moment. With RETRIBUTION, I took the opportunity but it wasn’t the right opportunity and it didn’t feel right in my heart to be there. With the RETRIBUTION members, I praise them and wish them all the best. They’re doing what they have to do and take the opportunity to kill it. For me, on a personal level, it wasn’t the right opportunity for me. I took it, it felt off, and I wanted something for right now so people can see what Mercedes Martinez can do now. Longevity is the name of the game. With RETRIBUTION, as much as I loved the opportunity and I’m blessed to have it, it wasn’t for me and we all agreed.”

On her WWE main roster goals: “The name of the game is to get to WrestleMania and win a title there or be a champion on Raw or SmackDown. That’s the ultimate platform. Will it come in a month? Who knows, but that’s the goal to be there. I want to do it as Mercedes Martinez and the badass everyone knows and loves. That’s what my future is. When it happens, I don’t know.”