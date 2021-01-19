Mercedes Martinez Reveals Reason For Leaving RETRIBUTION & Returning To NXT

PWInsider recently interviewed NXT star Mercedes Martinez, who discussed a variety of subjects, including the decision to return to NXT after initially being included in the RETRIBUTION faction on RAW.

When asked about the reasoning behind the move, Martinez made it clear that the opportunity with RETRIBUTION simply wasn’t for her.

“I was given an opportunity, and I took the opportunity not knowing what the outcome would be, you got to make the best with anything you can, but I think when that opportunity came, it just wasn’t for me,” she said. “When you hit the pinnacle of your career, as I did, hitting 20 years, you want to make the most of your career, and make it part of a legacy…I just think being part of that group, it’s not hidden fact that it was me, I don’t hide the fact, I don’t mention it, only because it was just a small part of what the bigger picture is. It’s kind of one of those things where it’s, “this is where Mercedes is, but maybe it doesn’t fit the mold, doesn’t fit her career’. It was no hard feelings, I just think we both had two different plans, I wanted one thing to go one way, and they had a different outlook. I wish them success, to all those part of the group, and I wish them the best.”

Martinez is set to team with Toni Storm to take on Kacey Catanzaro and Kayden Carter in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tomorrow night on NXT.